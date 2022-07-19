PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We usually bring you the latest headlines, but today, we’re doing something a little different. It’s regarding the gun violence epidemic plaguing Philadelphia.

As the death toll in the city continues to climb — it reached 300 in 2022 on Monday night — an organization in North Philadelphia is doing its best to help.

The “Beat the Block” program is under the leadership of Pastor Carl Day. It’s a paid program where the young men can make upwards of $500 a week, achieving both personal and career goals.

The training includes everything from getting a driver’s license to getting a job.

There’s also a little basketball. In these desperate times, I went to the heart of North Philly to shoot some hoops and search for hope.

Shooting for a solution — that’s what “Beat the Block’s” to do.

Meanwhile, this Friday, there is a gun violence prevention camp at Ben Franklin High School. It’s hosted by the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. It’s part of their national convention taking place in Philadelphia to help curb the violence among the youth.