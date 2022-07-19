PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the number of homicides in the City of Philadelphia continues to climb, city officials held a briefing Tuesday to address the growing concerns about violence.

“The fact we lost 300 souls is devastating,” Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said.

During his virtual biweekly crime briefing, Kenney addressed the grim milestone as gun violence continues to surge in the city.

“This past week has been especially difficult with so many senseless shootings,” Kenney said.

On Monday night, an 18-year-old became the city’s 300th homicide victim so far this year. He was shot multiple times at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.

“Based on ballistic evidence at the scene. we know at least 52 shots were fired,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

During the briefing, Kenney said the city is working on solutions, but when asked if he has met with any family members of the 300 people killed, he said no.

“Sometimes the investigation is evolving and it’s difficult to interact with people when the investigation is going on, but no I have not,” Kenney said.

When asked to clarify if he has met with any families over the last seven years, Kenney said: “I met with some children who have been shot, little babies shot in the crossfire, but never their families. That’s not something I’ve done from the time I started being mayor.”

“It is troublesome,” Oba Sankofa said. “I know he has a lot on his plate. I know the government has a lot on their plate.”

According to the Office of the City Controller, about 10% of the homicide victims this year are younger than 18.

Sankofa says the mayor needs to interact with community members more to help curb violence.

“It’s not something one person can do. I think he needs to come to different communities and different community leaders, talk to community groups already doing the work to stop non-violence,” Sankofa said.

About 20 minutes after that briefing ended, the mayor’s office sent CBS3 an email clarifying the mayor’s comments, saying he has met with several mothers of children that were killed in the city through the Criminal Justice and Public Safety program.

The mayor did also say his condolences go out to everyone.