ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Atlantic City Monday to address the NAACP National Convention and host a reproductive rights roundtable with state leaders.

During her speech, Harris touted the administration’s accomplishments in promoting racial equity, including nominating diverse judges to the federal bench, cracking down on racial bias in home appraisals and investing billions of dollars in HBCUs.

Vice President Kamala Harris greeted with a roar of applause at the NAACP National Convention in Atlantic City. We’re streaming the speech live @CBSPhilly. pic.twitter.com/iTOk2Eohm1 — Brandon Goldner (@GoldnerTV) July 18, 2022

“Today, we have been called to create a more fair, more equal and more just America,” Harris said.

She said if they can get two more seats in the Senate, they can implement more of the administration’s agenda.

“Freedom, liberty and democracy are on the ballot this fall,” Harris said. “And we need to make sure that our voices are heard.”

Convention attendees reacted in support of Harris’ speech.

“I think she’s putting proper pressure on the administration to make fiscal change happen,” MJ Powell, a University of Utah student, said. “I think there’s a gap between understanding and listening and implementing action.”

Elise Thompson said, “It was really amazing listening to her journey and then all about what she stands for.”

Following the convention speech, Harris met with state leaders to host a roundtable on reproductive rights after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Pundits question whether there is enough enthusiasm from Democrats heading into the fall midterms as President Joe Biden faces sagging approval ratings.