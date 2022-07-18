PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A normally quiet part of Philadelphia, Boathouse Row, was rocked by gun violence over the weekend. It is one of Philadelphia’s most popular places, a scenic path that hugs both sides of the Schuylkill River.

“Great, great atmosphere,” a walker said. “You got the river, nice wide walk, you know, it’s a good workout.”

But skidmarks show what happens when things take a turn on Kelly Drive.

Speaking with CBS3, Keeley Henry says she captured a video of the chaos over the weekend.

“I was running on the other side of the Schuylkill, and I just heard a lot of squeaking, and I thought it might have been a car accident or something,” Henry said. “And I just looked across and I saw this car doing donuts in this parking lot.”

It happened hours before police say 30-year-old Taion Carter was shot in the head in the same area. Officers found him dead on the scene around 6 a.m. Saturday.

“It makes me really scared,” Henry said. “I mean, I’m already just wanna go out on runs. I don’t feel exactly safe and this just makes me feel unsafe in my own city.”

A Philadelphia Parks and Recreations spokesperson says the department has heard concerns about safety from a growing number of people. They said they have responded by adding signage and targeted ranger presence during park hours.

They are also working with Philadelphia police to address illegal parking and gatherings overnight.

“I think it’s good, it’s a good thing for safety,” a walker said. “There’s a lot of people that use this, especially on the weekends.”

As the city nears 300 homicides for 2022, officials are attempting to reassure the public that these cases are not being overlooked.

“I’ll continue to do whatever we can in these incredibly, difficult times,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said.

Officials have not disclosed information about a motive or possible suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here