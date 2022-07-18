Philadelphia Weather: Severe Storms Could Bring Damaging Winds, Downpours, Isolated Tornadoes On Monday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the area. The atmosphere will be unstable with highs near 90 and dew points in the 70s.
It will be uncomfortably muggy, hot, summer day. As the front approaches, isolated storms will form near the Lehigh Valley and slowly move eastward to the Shore.
The window for storms is 2 p.m. to midnight. These will be slow moving storms that can produce 60 mph damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and torrential downpours that could lead to brief flash flooding.
Have a safety plan ready for you and your family.
Make sure kids know what to do if you are not at home and give special care to pets.