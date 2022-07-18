Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Fatal Shootings In Holmesburg

CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two separate shootings happened in Philadeldelphia’s Homlmesburg section early Monday morning just about a block apart. The first occurred on the 4600 block of Loring Street.

Police confirmed a man walking his dog found a 19-year-old man shot dead in an alley. The victim was reportedly wearing a mask.

And just about 500 feet away, police say a man was found shot in an alley on the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue.

Investigators say the victim was shot at least six times. He was pronounced dead just before 1:30 a.m.

At this time, it’s not clear if the shootings are connected.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here