Philadelphia Police Investigating 2 Separate Fatal Shootings In Holmesburg

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two separate shootings happened in Philadeldelphia’s Homlmesburg section early Monday morning just about a block apart. The first occurred on the 4600 block of Loring Street.
Police confirmed a man walking his dog found a 19-year-old man shot dead in an alley. The victim was reportedly wearing a mask.
And just about 500 feet away, police say a man was found shot in an alley on the 4500 block of Bleigh Avenue.
Investigators say the victim was shot at least six times. He was pronounced dead just before 1:30 a.m.
At this time, it's not clear if the shootings are connected.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here