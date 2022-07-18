CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the city’s Cobbs Creek section. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue.

Police say the man was shot multiple times.

The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say at least 52 shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.