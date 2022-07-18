PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say an 18-year-old man is dead after a shooting in the city’s Cobbs Creek section. It happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue.
Police say the man was shot multiple times.READ MORE: Suspect In NASA Sweatshirt Sought In Connection To Gunpoint Rape At SEPTA's Snyder Station, Police Say
The man was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.READ MORE: Hit-And-Run In West Philadelphia Leaves Woman, 2 Children Injured: Police
Investigators say at least 52 shots were fired.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Officials Making Plans To Keep People Safe As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Region
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.