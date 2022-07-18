PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber knows a thing or two about home runs, but so did his opponent during Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Los Angeles. The Phillies’ slugging left fielder entered the derby as a favorite and the top seed, but was upset by a man with 685 career home runs.
Albert Pujols, the 8 seed, dispatched Schwarber, 20-19, in a swing-off.
Pujols led off the round with 13 homers, a number most expected Schwarber to cruise past, however, the Phils' slugger didn't find his groove. Schwarber rallied to tie it at 13 to force the swing off, but the 42-year-old Pujols got hot with seven dingers while Schwarber fell one homer shy.
Schwarber showed his respect for the soon-to-be first-ballot Hall of Famer.
Schwarber was 8 years and 32 days old when Pujols hit his first career MLB home run, hat/tip to author a podcaster Jim Passon.

Age when Albert Pujols hit his first MLB home run:
José Ramírez – 8 years, 201 days
Kyle Schwarber – 8 years, 32 days
Corey Seager – 6 years, 344 days
Pete Alonso – 6 years, 120 days
Ronald Acuña Jr. – 3 years, 109 days
Juan Soto – 2 years, 163 days
Julio Rodríguez – 98 days
— Jim Passon (@PassonJim) July 19, 2022
Schwarber leads the National League at the All-Star Break with 29 home runs.