CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Kyle Schwarber knows a thing or two about home runs, but so did his opponent during Monday night’s Home Run Derby in Los Angeles. The Phillies’ slugging left fielder entered the derby as a favorite and the top seed, but was upset by a man with 685 career home runs.

Albert Pujols, the 8 seed, dispatched Schwarber, 20-19, in a swing-off.

READ MORE: Sesame Place Apologizes After Viral Video Appears To Show Mascot Refusing To High-Five 2 Young Black Girls

Pujols led off the round with 13 homers, a number most expected Schwarber to cruise past, however, the Phils’ slugger didn’t find his groove. Schwarber rallied to tie it at 13 to force the swing off, but the 42-year-old Pujols got hot with seven dingers while Schwarber fell one homer shy.

READ MORE: Man Dies After Falling Off Escalator Rail During The Weeknd Concert At Lincoln Financial Field: Police

Schwarber showed his respect for the soon-to-be first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Schwarber was 8 years and 32 days old when Pujols hit his first career MLB home run, hat/tip to author a podcaster Jim Passon.

MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Officials Making Plans To Keep People Safe As Dangerous Heat Moves Into Region

Schwarber leads the National League at the All-Star Break with 29 home runs.