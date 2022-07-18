PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a hit-and-run crash in West Philadelphia’s Mill Creek neighborhood has left two children hurt and a woman critically injured. It happened just before 10 p.m. Monday at North 50th Street and Haverford Avenue.
Police say a car jumped the curb and hit all three people.
A 3-year-old and a 13-year-old were taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia with cuts and lacerations.
A 29-year-old woman was taken to Penn Presbyterian Hospital with a severe leg injury.
Right now, the only description police provided is that they’re looking for a dark-colored vehicle.