PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — City health officials are keeping an eye on the air quality in Southwest Philadelphia after a junkyard fire broke out Monday afternoon. The fire happened at South 61st Street and Passyunk Avenue.
Fire officials say the blaze started just before 3 p.m. Monday.READ MORE: Elon Musk Not Expected In Delaware For First Court Hearing In Twitter Case
It took firefighters about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.READ MORE: Police Searching For Suspect In NASA Sweatshirt In Connection To Gunpoint Sexual Assault At SEPTA Subway Station
There is currently an air quality alert related to the fire so the health department is encouraging residents to avoid the area and stay inside for now.MORE NEWS: Philadelphia Parks And Recreation Increases Security After Kelly Drive Shooting Leaves 30-Year-Old Dead
Right now, no hazardous substance has been found and there are no reports of any injuries.