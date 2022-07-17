PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for further treatment.

Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the right foot and an 18-year-old man was hit in the right bicep. Both of the men went to St. Christopher’s Hospital by private vehicle and were placed in stable condition. According to police, they’ll be transported to Temple Hospital for further treatment. The vehicle is being held at St. Christopher’s Hospital, police say.

At least 27 shell casings were found at the scene from two caliber weapons, Inspector D F Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department said.

Police say the shooting was captured on nearby surveillance video. They say two men got out of a Chevy Tahoe and opened fire on the group of men.

“The 21-year-old male was shot multiple times,” Pace said. “At least eight or nine times, several times to the legs, once to the arm, and three times to the chest and back.”

All of the men are expected to recover. Police tell CBS3 it’s still unclear if the group of men were the targets.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.

CBS3’s Wakisha Bailey and Howard Monroe contributed to this report.