PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are investigating a suspicious death after finding a 55-year-old woman unresponsive and bleeding inside a park in North Philadelphia on Sunday night. The woman was found on the 2500 block of Germantown Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
She was lying in the park, bleeding from her private area and her body was exposed, authorities say.
The woman was transported to Temple University Hospital by medics, where she was pronounced dead at 8:35 p.m., according to police.
No further information has been released.