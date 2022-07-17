PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The University of Pennsylvania has nominated swimmer Lia Thomas for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award. Thomas shot to fame earlier this year when she became the first trans woman NCAA champion in Division I history.
Last month, swimming’s world governing body, FINA, voted to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women’s competitions, making Thomas ineligible to compete.
The winner of the Woman of the Year award will be named at the NCAA convention in January.