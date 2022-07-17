ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — The 113th annual NAACP Convention is happening this weekend in Atlantic City. Sunday was Arts and Entertainment day, with conversations and presentations on the power of the arts in communities.
On Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris will speak at the convention. She was in Philadelphia on Saturday.
The Vice President is also holding a roundtable discussion with New Jersey lawmakers to talk about reproductive rights.
We’ll have full coverage of her visit Monday on CBS3.