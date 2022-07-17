PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in East Frankford on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Harrison Street at 11:37 p.m.
The teenage boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left elbow and left leg.
Police transported him to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to the police.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.