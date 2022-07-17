CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting after a 17-year-old boy was shot twice in East Frankford on Saturday night. The shooting occurred on the 1800 block of Harrison Street at 11:37 p.m.

The teenage boy suffered gunshot wounds to the left elbow and left leg.

Police transported him to Frankford-Torresdale Hospital where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to the police.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.