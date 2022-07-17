PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this week’s CBS3 Pet Project, Carol Erickson, an animal advocate with the PSPCA, discussed a study from the University of Michigan and Florida that says people who own dogs or cats might be protected from cognitive decline. Erickson said the association was strongest for people who had their pets for at least five years.
“These findings show that this association for pets helping ward off dementia in their owners is because of possibly the less stress the animal can bring to the family,” Erickson said.
