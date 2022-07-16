PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An advocacy group held an event on Saturday to encourage peace and safety at public parks in Philadelphia. The Block Gives Back hosted its sixth annual Peace and Play Day at Scanlon Playground in Kensington.
The goal of this anti-violence initiative was to promote community involvement and engagement.
There was a DJ, food and games for the entire neighborhood to enjoy.
"We're here to make sure that the park is safe to use for kids because when I was growing up, as a kid, it was okay for me to go to the park, my parents encouraged that," Reggie Stephens, an organizer, said. "But now, honestly, I'm scared to even let my nieces and nephews playing outside in my front yard without me being there."
The organization is working on a plan to recruit volunteers, businesses and community leaders to work towards a solution to violence in the community.