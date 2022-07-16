Juniata Park Shooting Sends 4 Men To Hospital, Philadelphia Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park section has sent four men to the hospital on Saturday, police say. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of East Luzerne Street around 4 p.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man was shot nine times throughout his body. He was transported to Temple University Hospital by police and placed in critical condition.
A 39-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, authorities say. The man was transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital by a private vehicle where he was placed in critical but stable condition. He will be transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for further treatment.
Police say a 37-year-old man was shot once in the right foot and an 18-year-old man was hit in the right bicep. Both of the men went to St. Christopher's Hospital by private vehicle and were placed in stable condition. According to police, they'll be transported to Temple Hospital for further treatment. The vehicle is being held at St. Christopher's Hospital, police say.
No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made.