PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot once in the back of the head and killed along Kelly Drive in Fairmount Park in Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m.
Police say the man was pronounced dead on the scene. Police were investigating in a parking lot near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge.READ MORE: Ocean City Man Dies In Plane Crash In Middle Township, Cape May County, Police Say
No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.READ MORE: Police: 24-Year-Old Man Dies After Shooting In Southwest Philadelphia
The shooting is under investigation.MORE NEWS: Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office Referring Ellen Greenberg Case Back To Philadelphia DA's Office
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.