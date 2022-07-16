PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –Police say a man is in custody for driving under the influence after he rear-ended an officer’s vehicle in Philadelphia’s Roxborough neighborhood on Saturday. The crash occurred on the 8700 block of Ridge Avenue and 6 p.m.
While on routine patrol, police say an officer was rear-ended by a man driving a white Chevrolet. The officer was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center and is expected to be treated and released.READ MORE: Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Philadelphia To Push For Protection Of Abortion Rights
Police say the officer’s vehicle sustained moderate rear-end damage, while the Chevrolet sustained heavy front end damage.READ MORE: Philadelphia Weather: Dangerous Heat Possible In Delaware Valley This Week
The driver of the Chevrolet was also transported to Einstein Medical Center. His condition is unknown at this time, but he’s currently in police custody.MORE NEWS: At Least 27 Shots Fired During Juniata Park Shooting That Sent 4 Men To Hospital: Philadelphia Police
The crash is under investigation.