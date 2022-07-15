PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Homicide Unit Commanding Officer Captain Jason Smith will announce the arrest of a suspect in two separate Philadelphia homicide cases on Friday. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
The first shooting happened in Oak Lane on June 28. Police say 20-year-old Zamir Syrus was shot multiple times on the 6500 block of North Broad Street. He later died due to his injuries at the hospital.
The second shooting took place in West Oak Lane and claimed the lives of two men. Twenty-one year-old Tyheim Tucker and Justin Robert Smith were shot and killed on July 7, according to police.
