PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are searching for a man wanted in a Philadelphia killing. Wagner Tejeda-Pena is wanted in connection with two stabbings in Boston.
Investigators say he has recently made threats to kill family members.
Philadelphia police say Tejeda-Pena shot a random victim to death on June 21.
Investigators say just before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.
