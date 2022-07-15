CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Massachusetts and Rhode Island are searching for a man wanted in a Philadelphia killing. Wagner Tejeda-Pena is wanted in connection with two stabbings in Boston.

Investigators say he has recently made threats to kill family members.

Philadelphia police say Tejeda-Pena shot a random victim to death on June 21.

Investigators say just before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.