PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Boston police say a man wanted in connection to a Philadelphia homicide has been placed under arrest. Wagner Tejeda-Pena was arrested on Thursday around 11:30 p.m. in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Tejeda-Pena was also wanted in connection with two stabbings in Boston. Investigators say he has recently made threats to kill family members.
Philadelphia police say Tejeda-Pena shot a random victim to death on June 21.
Investigators say just before that shooting, he tried to shoot two other people, but his gun malfunctioned.
Boston police say he will be arraigned on Friday in West Roxbury District Court.
