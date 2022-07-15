PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times in Kensington on Friday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of Amber Street shortly after 4:30 p.m.
Police said the man was shot twice in his chest and twice in the head.READ MORE: 14-Year-Old Boy Turns Himself In To Police In Connection With Center City SEPTA Subway Platform Shooting: Police
He was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to police, and later died from his wounds.READ MORE: Delaware Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old Student, Police Say
So far, police said there are no arrests.MORE NEWS: 21-Year-Old Derrick Jones Charged In 2 Separate Philadelphia Shootings That Left 3 Men Dead
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.