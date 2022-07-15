CBS3 SummerFest: Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf In Voorhees, New Jersey Celebrates 50 Years

VOREHEES, N.J. (CBS) — It’s a SummerFest Friday and the summer is in full swing. Whether you are at the shore or in your hometown, it’s always fun to play a round of mini-golf.

There is a spot in South Jersey that has been a hole-in-one when it comes to family fun for 50 years. CBS3’s Janelle Burrell and Chandler Lutz teamed up for a little friendly competition.

Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf is celebrating 50 years in Voorhees, New Jersey.

JB: “This is in your blood, you’ve been doing this your entire life essentially.”

Brian Whelan: “It is.”

JB: “What’s it like to be reaching this milestone?”

BW: “Remarkable, like hard to believe.”

The family favorite was started by Whelan’s late father.

JB: “Continuing your father’s legacy, what does that mean to you?”

BW: “It’s an honor. He worked really hard.”

Whelan, the owner of Pleasant Valley Miniature Golf, has been running the business now for about the last three decades.

“So each hole has a name,” Whelan said. “So there’s the trees on No. 1, the traffic light is No. 2, the castle, the horse holes.”

Chandler and Janelle were ready to hit the course. They even put a friendly wager on the match.

The loser had to buy the winner water ice and Chandler won.

Congrats to Whelan and the team on celebrating 50 years!