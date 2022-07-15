HAMILTON, N.J. (CBS) — A missing 4-year-old from Mercer County was found submerged in a Hamilton Township lake on Thursday. Officers were called to the area of Overlook Avenue in Mercer County for a report of a missing boy on Thursday.
The 4-year-old boy was missing since 5 p.m. and had last been seen around 4 p.m. that day. Officers searched the area and found the boy submerged in Spring Lake in John A. Roebling Memorial Park at around 6 p.m.
The boy was recovered from the water by members of the Hamilton Township Fire Department and rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Hamilton Police and the Mercer County Prosecutors Officer Homicide Task Force are investigating the incident.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Pat Quick of the Criminal Investigations Juvenile Section at (609) 581-4111 or the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at (609) 581-4008.