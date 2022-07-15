SHARON HILL, Pa. (CBS) — The report on the Sharon Hill shooting that left 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead will be released by the end of the month, according to borough officials. They say the Kelley Hodge investigation into the police department’s policies and procedures has concluded.
Fanta was shot and killed by police outside of an Academy Park High School football game last August.
Police say three officers discharged 25 rounds in response to what they thought was gunfire coming from a car.
Some of the bullets hit four people, including Fanta.
In January, former officers Brian Devaney, Devon Smith and Sean Dolan were charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment. They were later fired.