PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office is referring the Ellen Greenberg case back to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office due to accusations of a conflict of interest. The case was originally referred to the state attorney general by District Attorney Larry Krasner because he had previous involvement in the case before becoming DA.

There has been no word yet from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement it’s sending it back to the Philadelphia DA’s Office “so that it may be referred to another county pursuant to Pennsylvania law.”

The full statement reads:

“The Office of Attorney General has referred this case back to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office pursuant to Pennsylvania law. Our office performed an exhaustive review and conducted new forensic analysis, which has been shared to the extent permitted under Pennsylvania law. Unfortunately, after four years of work, new expert testimony and information has been publicly alleged but withheld from our investigators and new accusations of a conflict of interest have been made against our office.

Building public trust in the criminal justice system is a core priority for the Office of Attorney General. A primary purpose of case conflict referrals is to help law enforcement avoid simply the appearance of a conflict so the public has full faith in the outcome of criminal investigations. While the Office of Attorney General does not have an actual conflict in this matter, circumstances beyond our control have created the appearance of a conflict and our involvement is no longer serving one of the primary purposes of the District Attorney’s original conflict referral.

As a result, we believe it is in the best interest of the public for this case to be referred to another office. Therefore, we are sending this case back to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office so that it may be referred to another county pursuant to Pennsylvania law.

We wish Ellen’s family nothing but the best and our office regrets that, despite our extensive work, our additional efforts have not brought more closure to the questions around her death.”

Greenberg, a Philadelphia school teacher, was found stabbed nearly 20 times in her Manayunk apartment in 2011. Her death had been ruled a suicide by the medical examiner for the past decade.

In February, the AG’s Office reaffirmed that her death was a suicide. The AG’s Office previously reviewed the case in 2019 and had determined the death was a suicide.