PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police announced the arrest of a man they say shot and killed three people. Police added the gunman chose his victims randomly and the attacks were completely unprovoked.

Police are calling this a totally random act of violence and they feared this suspect could strike again.

They identified the suspect as 21-year-old Derrick Jones and he was taken into custody yesterday morning during a raid in West Oak Lane.

Police just released Jones’ mugshot and tell CBS3 he is the man behind 3 random killings. Jones followed his victims after they got off a SEPTA bus, both shootings happened around the same area.

Police say he is responsible for shooting and killing of 20-year-old Zamir Syrus back on June 28, near Broad Street and Chelten Avenue.

And last week on July 7, police say 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and his friend, 20-year-old Justin Robert Smith, were shot multiple times, not far from their home near West Oak Lane, as they were coming home from work.

Security video from SEPTA helped track down the suspect. Police say that during that raid they found a 45-caliber gun that matched what was used in the shootings, and they found the clothing the suspect was wearing in that security video.

This afternoon, police said his motive had all the makings of a serial killer.

“The motive is unknown,” Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit Commanding Officer Captain Jason Smith said in a press conference on Friday. “But that is the burning question; why? Why did Mr. Jones murder in cold blood three males, two of which had absolutely no record? They were both coming from the Center City area, from their respective jobs, happened to get on the train and Mr. Jones happened to be there at the same time. Why he marked them is anyone’s guess. But we have not established any connection.”

This afternoon, Jones is facing three counts of murder. Police are also looking into the possibility he could be connected to other shootings and crimes in our area.