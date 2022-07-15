CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – The Camden County Police Department will swear-in the first Latina woman to ever hold the rank of deputy chief in the history of law enforcement in Camden City on Friday. The briefing will take place at approximately 1 p.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.
