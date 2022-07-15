PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The hunt for the suspect wanted for shooting a 19-year-old man multiple times on a busy SEPTA subway platform in Center City is over. Philadelphia police say a 14-year-old boy turned himself in on Friday morning.
The shooting happened at the Market-Frankford Line’s 15th Street Station, a place where thousands of people travel throughout the city, just before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.READ MORE: US House Passes Bill To Protect Abortion Access Nationwide After Roe v. Wade Overturned
The entire incident was caught on surveillance video.
Police say two juveniles exited the train and the victim was on the platform. They exchanged words and the 14-year-old boy pulled out a gun and fired it, striking the 19-year-old victim in the stomach, chest, and right hand, and then ran away.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Officials say parents played a key role in resolving the case.
“Both the witness and the suspect, both their parents came in here and were very cooperative. And they’re the reason why this case is solved so quickly,” Chief Insp. Frank Vanore said. “So that’s what we need, but they gotta get up before this happens because these individuals have guns in their home. We need to remove those guns from them. It’s very violent.”
Police say the shooter was traveling with a 15-year-old companion who was taken into custody for questioning but is not being charged at this time.READ MORE: Man Shot Twice, Killed In Harrowgate: Philadelphia Police
Police are working to recover the weapon.
No information is available regarding charges at this time.
The shooting was one of several violent attacks on SEPTA in recent months and there are growing calls for SEPTA to increase its police presence.MORE NEWS: WATCH LIVE: Camden County Police Department To Swear-In First Latina Woman To Hold Rank Of Deputy Chief