2-Year-Old Child, 4 Teenagers Among 8 People Shot In 2 Separate Quadruple Shootings In Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eight people, most of them children, are in hospitals after two separate quadruple shootings in the city. The first happened in West Philly, and the other in Northern Liberties.

All four victims were brought here to Jefferson Hospital for treatment. Police say they’re all teenagers, just 13, 14, 15, and 16 years old.

Two of them, both girls, were shot in the face.

CBS3 has been told they’re all in critical condition Thursday morning but expected to survive.

This is still an active investigation.

The shooting happened at 7th and Wallace streets.

Police tell CBS3 that more than 20 shots were fired in the courtyard of the Spring Garden Homes around 2:30 a.m.

A 13-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were shot in the arms and legs. A 14-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were shot in the face.

Police have not yet determined a motive for their attack.

About four hours earlier in West Philly, there was another shooting that injured four people. This one involved even younger children.

Police responded to Creighton and Wyalusing Streets around 1030 p.m. Wednesday to find a 26-year-old man shot in the leg. He’s now in critical condition.

About a block away, police found three other victims in an SUV.

The driver, a 20-year-old woman, was shot in the back; she’s in critical condition. Her 20-year-old passenger, also a woman, was shot in the head. She’s also in critical condition.

And a 2-year-old boy in the back seat was shot in the leg. He’s in stable condition Thursday morning at CHOP.

“In this KIA, in addition to the three victims, there was a 6-year-old boy also in the backseat who was not struck by gunfire, he’s very lucky since the vehicle was hit 10 times by gunfire,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said. “Three of the other passengers were struck by gunfire. Preliminary information is that the occupants of this vehicle are all related in some way. We’re not certain how.”

