NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A former police officer has pleaded guilty to offensive touching after surveillance video showed him dragging a suspect inside New Castle County Police headquarters.
Video from last August shows Michael Carnevale dragging a 16-year-old girl by her arm to a holding cell after she went to the ground.
A second video then shows Carnevale taking the now-handcuffed teenager out of that cell. Again, she falls to the ground and Carnevale drags her down the hallway.
Carnevale retired last October while authorities were conducting the investigation.
He can never seek another law enforcement position.