CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Michael Carnevale, New Castle County News

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A former police officer has pleaded guilty to offensive touching after surveillance video showed him dragging a suspect inside New Castle County Police headquarters.

Video from last August shows Michael Carnevale dragging a 16-year-old girl by her arm to a holding cell after she went to the ground.

READ MORE: Philadelphia Parks & Rec Teaching Lifeguard Of The Future How To Swim With Pool Pop-Up Program

A second video then shows Carnevale taking the now-handcuffed teenager out of that cell. Again, she falls to the ground and Carnevale drags her down the hallway.

READ MORE: 'It's So Disrespectful': Philadelphia Family Upset After Someone Vandalized Grandparents' Mausoleum

Carnevale retired last October while authorities were conducting the investigation.

MORE NEWS: Global Study Finds Surprising Results For Alcohol Consumption

He can never seek another law enforcement position.