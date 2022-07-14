PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A homicide investigation is underway after a 35-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body in West Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the 5000 block of Osage Avenue Thursday morning.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m.
Police say the victim was shot multiple times throughout his body and was pronounced dead on the scene.
No arrests have been made.
