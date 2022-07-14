PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Parks and Recreation is making a splash with a new program. It’s now offering teens swimming lessons through so-called “pool pop-ups.”

On a gorgeous Thursday night, Parks and Rec threw its first of several teen pool pop-up parties this summer.

“It’s a special event gauged for teenagers so they can learn how to swim and become lifeguards in the future,” Parks and Rec Deputy Commissioner of Programs Bill Salvatore said.

These pop-ups may be coming to a pool near you.

“They’re in every corner of the city, so Saturday we’ll be in North Philly at C.B. Moore Rec Center and from there we’ll move on. We’ll be in Kensington, South Philly, etc.,” Salvatore said.

Parks and Rec hopes this exposure can lay the foundation for the lifeguards of tomorrow, or the next few years anyway.

“If we get them trained now at 13 or 14, as they age into it, they’ll be ready to go,” Salvatore said.

We also caught up with the star of the hour, water safety instructor Will Coleman, who explained what he teaches the teens.

“How to get their start in becoming a lifeguard, how to have fun with actually learning how to swim, the proper techniques, and what they’re probably going to be experiencing if they come and actually start training to become a lifeguard,” Coleman said.

In addition to being fulfilled personally by the positive impact he has on these teens, he’s also pleased to see the students’ progress even in just one class.

“It’s amazing to watch them listen to exact detail and then perform it,” Coleman said.

And no surprise, the kids love it, as well as the prospect of becoming a lifeguard, which Ignatius Turner has his heart set on.

“I’m very big on helping people and being at a pool 24/7 will be awesome. They say you are not working if you’re doing something you love,” Turner said.

And his mom loves it too.

“He wanted to be a lifeguard and he’s talked about it all summer. But to bring it to the community, to bring it to the pool where the children are, to make it accessible to them for if they can’t go somewhere else, that is really dope,” Loretta Jones said.

Click here to see the complete pop-up pool schedule.