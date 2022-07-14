Philabundance Receives Food And Funds From More Than A Dozen Credit Unions

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a dozen credit unions joined forces to donate to Philabundance. Volunteers carried the donations in Thursday morning.
The canned goods and nonperishable goods were collected in branches and other locations.
Loree Jones, the CEO of Philabundance, said the donations are very much needed. According to her, the organization had hoped that fewer people would need help this year.
"I am sad to say that we see numbers go up again," Jones said. "More and more people are coming to our food pantries or food banks in need of help. And that is because of what we've all experienced; gas prices are higher, food costs are higher and so the numbers are again going up."
The financial institutions also presented checks for tens of thousands of dollars to Philabundance.