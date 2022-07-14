ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The NAACP is hosting its 113th National Convention in Atlantic City. The convention runs July 14-20 at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
The NAACP leaders say they want to strategize solutions to some of the most pressing issues in the Black Community, including voter suppression, police brutality and reproductive rights.
Members will be joined by a number of guests, including elected officials, faith leaders and entertainers.
Registration can be found on the NAACP’s official website.