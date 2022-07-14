PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city councilmember Cindy Bass canceled the remainder of her annual Summer Event Series over safety concerns. The event kicked off last month and was supposed to run through Aug. 31.
With regret, we have had to cancel our Summer Event Series … pic.twitter.com/Nj38WGgraF
— Cindy Bass (@cindybassphilly) July 13, 2022
Bass posted on Twitter Wednesday night that she and her staff are looking into alternative community events.
The annual event draws thousands of people for outdoor happenings, which include free food, live entertainment, kids’ activities, and giveaways.