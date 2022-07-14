Pools In Camden Open For Summer

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Pools and spray pools in Camden open Thursday. Neighbors can take a dip at the North Camden Community Complex.
It's open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
The pool at the Isabel Miller Community Center is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays through Tuesdays.
Spray pools open at noon, and are open every day through 8 p.m.
The 2022 Summer Recreation program also begins Thursday. It boasts a variety of activities at Camden’s Community Centers and the Roberto Clemente Gym.