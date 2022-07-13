Man Shot Twice Near Parkway West High School: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot near a West Philadelphia high school early Wednesday morning. It happened just after midnight on the 4900 block of Aspen Street, which is a block away from Parkway West High School.
Police say the 28-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the leg and arm. He’s been placed in stable condition.
No arrests have been made, but police are reviewing nearby surveillance cameras.
