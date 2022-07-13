PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are asking for help to solve the latest round of gun violence in the city. They say a robbery gone bad led to gunfire.

Police released the video, hoping the public would lead them to the suspects responsible. Tonight neighbors say they have had enough of this brazen broad-daylight violence.

“Nervous like I’m nervous now shook up,” Leone Lyles, a neighbor, said.

Surveillance video shows the moments a struggle ensued over a gun in Wissonoming Monday.

Police say a man in black attempted to rob the victim in blue when he fought back.

He was able to pin the suspect down when another gunman approaches and starts shooting.

“I peaked, then I walked over with no shoes on,” Lyles said. “Thank god he’s still alive.”

The victim was shot in his lower body but was still able to fire back at the second suspect before they fled.

Lyles says the victim is her friend. “‘Call the ambulance, call the ambulance,’ I’m screaming because I’m shook up and he’s just looking like he’s straight in shock but he was still kinda scared that somebody was gonna come back and shoot him because it happened so fast,” Lyles said.

Crews rushed her friend to Jefferson Torresdale where he is expected to be ok.

Tuesday, crime scene markers show where he was struck on East Cheltenham Avenue.

CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.