PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Rite Aid will soon be calling Philly home. The company opened its Collaboration Center at The Navy Yard in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The new headquarters offers a modern space for Rite Aid's remote teams to meet, collaborate and engage clients and partners.
Members from Rite Aid's various businesses, including Rite Aid retail pharmacy, Elixir, Health Dialog and Bartell Drugs, will be able to use the space.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and other dignitaries attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m.