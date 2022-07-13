PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Family, friends and victims of the recent mass shootings in Highland Park, Illinois and Uvalde, Texas are holding a rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. They are demanding stricter gun laws.
The group is calling on Congress to pass a universal background check law and a ban on assault weapons.READ MORE: Chopper 3 Over Multi-Vehicle Crash In Philadelphia's Andorra Neighborhood
A mother who attended the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park talked about shielding her child during the shooting.READ MORE: NASA Panel To Answer Public's Questions After Releasing Exquisite Photos From James Webb Space Telescope
She spoke to the crowd at the “March Fourth” rally just a short time ago.
The House is expected to pass a new bill this week called the Active Shooter Alert Act.MORE NEWS: NYC PSA About Nuclear Attack Preparedness Raises Eyebrows
It includes a communications network to warn people if there is an active shooter in their community. The alerts will be similar to an amber alert.