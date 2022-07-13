NEW YORK CITY (CBS NEW YORK) — New York City residents are accustomed to warnings about all kinds of potential threats – severe weather, public health, mass shootings. But a new PSA on surviving a nuclear attack has rattled some cages.
Released this week by the city’s emergency management agency, the 90-second video opens on a computer-generated street, devoid of life. Damaged skyscrapers can be seen in the background.Looking into the camera, a spokesperson says: “So there’s been a nuclear attack. Don’t ask me how or why. Just know that the big one has hit.”Many New Yorkers were left asking, “Why now?”The agency said it released the video despite the very low likelihood of an attack, reports CBS New York.
Christina Farrell, the city’s emergency management deputy commissioner, said the video isn’t tied to any specific threats. She said it’s about raising awareness of something most people haven’t given much thought.