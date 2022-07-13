PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s time to celebrate a favorite finger food that’s hard to say no to. Wednesday is National French Fry Day.
Whether shoestring, waffle, wedge, curly, or crinkle cut, Americans eat about 30 pounds of french fries each year.
But did you know fries actually aren't French at all? Belgians claim they were the first to fry potatoes way back in the 1700s.
And Thomas Jefferson is said to have served them at the White House in 1802.
You can get free fries at McDonald’s and Wendy’s this week if you order through their apps for National French Fry Day.