PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After recently released pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope gained viral traction, NASA is going to answer questions about the never-before-seen insights into the cosmos. NASA is hosting an online panel Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Experts from the NASA Webb Space Telescope team will answer questions from the public.
You've seen the pictures. What questions do you have?
Our panel of @NASAWebb experts is ready to answer them in our NASA Science Live, starting 3pm ET (19:00 UTC) on July 13. Tag your Qs with #UnfoldTheUniverse: https://t.co/gXrivVNA1n pic.twitter.com/bQw8wHeMrq
— NASA (@NASA) July 13, 2022
In order to ask your question, NASA is asking you to use the #UnfoldTheUniverse on Twitter.
Click here to watch the NASA Science Live panel.