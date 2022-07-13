CBS News PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:James Webb Space Telescope, Local News, NASA

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After recently released pictures from the James Webb Space Telescope gained viral traction, NASA is going to answer questions about the never-before-seen insights into the cosmos. NASA is hosting an online panel Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Experts from the NASA Webb Space Telescope team will answer questions from the public.

In order to ask your question, NASA is asking you to use the #UnfoldTheUniverse on Twitter.

Click here to watch the NASA Science Live panel.