Events/ Workshops:
Calendar of Events for Disability Pride Philadelphia
Related Workshops and Services Hosted by Disability Pride PA
Information:
Pennsylvania List of Resources Disability Led Businesses to Support
What Is the ADA Trainer leadership Network?: a select group of experienced trainers who train on ADA topics.
Community Partners Network: Advocates and others who are active in their communities in sharing information about the ADA
Title II—State and Local Government ADA Network: ADA Coordinators and other professionals in state and local government agencies who work to ensure the implementation of the ADA
Disability Pride PA 2022 Partners/Disability Rights PA
Self-Description for Inclusive Meetings
Making Presentations Accessible for blind/Low Vision Participants
Media:
True Disability Film Representation
Disability Pride PA Youtube Channel