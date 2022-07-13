CBS News PhillyWatch Now
Filed Under:Disability Pride Month

Events/ Workshops:

Calendar of Events for Disability Pride Philadelphia

READ MORE: Chopper 3 Over Multi-Vehicle Crash In Philadelphia's Andorra Neighborhood

Related Workshops and Services Hosted by Disability Pride PA

Information:

Pennsylvania List of Resources Disability Led Businesses to Support

Mid-Atlantic ADA Center

What Is the ADA Trainer leadership Network?: a select group of experienced trainers who train on ADA topics.

Community Partners Network: Advocates and others who are active in their communities in sharing information about the ADA

Title II—State and Local Government ADA Network: ADA Coordinators and other professionals in state and local government agencies who work to ensure the implementation of the ADA

Disability Pride PA 2022 Partners/Disability Rights PA

READ MORE: NASA Panel To Answer Public's Questions After Releasing Exquisite Photos From James Webb Space Telescope

Liberty Resources, Inc.

Self-Description for Inclusive Meetings

Making Presentations Accessible for blind/Low Vision Participants

About Disability Pride PA

Media:

Suggested Podcasts

True Disability Film Representation

Disability Pride PA Youtube Channel

MORE NEWS: NYC PSA About Nuclear Attack Preparedness Raises Eyebrows

10 2SLGBTQ+ Disabled Authors to Read This Pride Month