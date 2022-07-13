PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people, including a child, were shot in West Philadelphia’s Mill Creek neighborhood Wednesday night. Police say they received multiple calls for a shooting near 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 10:30 p.m.

Police say they arrived to find an extensive scene, including three shooting victims inside a Kia SUV.

Police say a 2-year-old boy was shot in the leg. He is in stable condition at CHOP.

Two 20-year-old women in the car were also shot. The driver was shot in the back and the woman in the front passenger’s seat was shot in the head. Both are currently in critical condition, according to police.

Police add a 6-year-old boy was also in the Kia, but was not struck by gunfire.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the leg at Wyalusing and North Creighton Street, according to police. He is currently in critical condition.

Ten shell casings were also found at that location, which is where police believe the shooting happened.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.