PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Four people, including a child, have been shot in West Philadelphia’s Mill Creek neighborhood. Chopper 3 was over the scene near 51st Street and Wyalusing Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the child is believed to be around 5 years old.
There is no word on any of the victims' conditions.
There is no word on any arrests or what led up to the shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.