PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Advocates for abortion rights are rallying in Center City on Wednesday afternoon. The rally is being held outside the Pyramid Club on 17th and Market Streets, where the Philadelphia chapter of the Federalist Society is holding a meeting.
Demonstrators are condemning the Federalist Society’s role in restricting access to abortion.
They are calling for Philadelphia to become a sanctuary city, where the right to abortion is protected.
They also want voters to oppose SB106, a constitutional amendment that would eliminate the statewide right to abortion.